Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was rushed away from a briefing to the media last month after police received intelligence of a security risk.

On July 26, Luxon was rushed away from the central Auckland media stand-up by a member of the Diplomatic Protection Service, an arm of the police that looks after the Prime Minister’s Security. One DPS officer could be heard telling Luxon, “we need to leave right now” as he ushered them away. Other officers could be heard saying “we gotta go”.

A police response to an Official Information Act request from the Herald said “the Prime Minister was removed from the scene following receipt of intelligence about a potential security risk”.

Police said that all further information relating to the decision was withheld as making it available would be likely to prejudice the maintenance of the law.

It was reported at the time that Luxon was moved on to avoid being caught up with people protesting Israel’s invasion of Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians. Information released by the police is silent on the matter of whether the threat and the protest were connected.