Video showed a security service officer tapping the Luxon’s shoulder and saying: “We need to leave right now, sir”.

The PM and his team then quickly exited the Good To Go mini-supermarket holding the conference.

The Herald understands the PM’s team may have feared being caught on the street by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Earlier, Luxon said he’d been out meeting with retailers in Auckland’s inner city area.

They told him having more officers on the streets had delivered results within a matter of weeks, he said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's security detail whisked him out of a press conference on law and order in Auckland today.

“What we’re here to do is to make sure that we have more police out and about on the beat, but importantly that we are restoring law and order in New Zealand and that people are feeling safer in their homes, their businesses and communities,” Luxon said.

Retailers said they had been getting more visits in their stores from police and it was making them feel safer, he said.

Coster said the force had “certainly” been seeing a downward trend in crime in Auckland’s city centre since the drive to put more officers on the streets had started three weeks ago.

“But this is a long-term thing, we need to see a sustained reduction,” he said.

Luxon said key stakeholders in Auckland’s city centre had all been involved in the initiative.

“It’s actually happening on the ground and it’s been fantastic,” Luxon said.

Then, within about 10 minutes, Luxon was whisked away by his security team.



