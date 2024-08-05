The threat level has been raised due to an increased risk of politically motivated violence. Photo / File

Australia’s terrorism threat level has been raised from possible to probable due to an increased risk of politically motivated violence.

While it has not been raised due to one specific incident, it’s understood security officials have investigated eight incidents in Australia for alleged terrorism or possible terrorist links.

The conflict in the Middle East is also understood to have exacerbated concerns by security agencies about politically motivated violence in Australia, although it is not the direct cause of the threat level rising.

It’s the first time the threat level has been raised since 2014 during the height of threats from terrorist group Islamic State.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the national security committee met on Monday morning to discuss the change.