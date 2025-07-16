Advertisement
Vance Boelter claimed he had been ‘approached’ by governor and ordered to kill state’s two senators

By Holly Bailey
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo / AFP

A man accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband in what authorities have alleged was part of a larger plot to stalk and kill politicians, confessed to the shootings in a handwritten letter.

It was found in his purported getaway car and claimed he had been

