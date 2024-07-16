Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is embarking on a regional roadshow to discuss “regional priorities, aspirations and opportunities” for the Government’s $1.2 billion regional infrastructure fund, a successor to the provincial growth fund.
Jones will visit Nelson, Greymouth, Hamilton, Kaikohe, Whakatāne, Marton, Gisborne, Hastings, and as-yet-undetermined locations in Otago, Southland, and Taranaki.
“The Government is focused on strengthening and growing our economy. Supporting the regions to prosper is key to achieving this. Through the RIF [Regional Investment Fund], we are looking to invest and co-invest in resilience infrastructure that improves regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks.
“We will also invest in projects that support growth through well-connected and productive regions,” Jones said.
Jones said he wanted regions “to identify their priorities themselves”.