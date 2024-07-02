The Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa was won by a coalition of Rotorua schools, Ngā Kura Kaupapa o Te Puku o te Ika, followed by Auckland’s Ngā Puna o Waiōrea and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi.

Jones says kapa haka tutors and composers are feeding impressionable youth their own anti-government rhetoric and misrepresenting how politics and Māori MPs in government work.

Kapa haka has always been an important avenue for Māori to express and showcase their heritage and cultural Polynesian identity through song and dance.

But Jones said too many kapa haka composers are twisting waiata into ideological rants.

“They seem to be on a diet of karaka berries thus their rorirori (funny),” Jones told the Herald.

“They are projecting their political dislikes on to impressionable young minds.”

In March, David Seymour received a less than warm haka from students at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North, with one student spitting on the ground in front of him, as the Act leader faced off to a haka, as he was leaving.

Jones said Māori politics is now enveloped in a new type of woke-based mania.

“The faddish Māori term ‘moumou to toto Māori’ (waste your Māori blood) is screamed across Parliment. It translates our Māori blood is wasted on you,” Jones said.

“Such histrionics are based on the racist doctrine that blood defines character.

“This is precisely what Winston and I have fought against over many years.

“If this is indicative of kapa haka standards, taxpayers might be better off getting AI to create content!”

