Shane Jones with NZ high commissioner to Australia Andrew Needs and Rachel Brooke, First Secretary in Perth.

Shane Jones is in the driving seat to bring Australian mining giants back to New Zealand.

The NZ First deputy leader and Resource Minister is in Western Australia visiting mining sites and Kiwis who work in the mines to gauge their appetites about returning to New Zealand to mine.

Yesterday Jones was the first MP to get behind the wheel of Sonic, the battery-electric monster-of-a-truck.

Meanwhile Trans Tasman Resources, who have spent years trying to secure consents to mine off the coast south of Ōpunake, has made another application - this time under the name of Ngarara Exploration for a prospecting permit for vanadium, which is being touted as a safer alternate for lithium in batteries.