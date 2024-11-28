The report formally did not recommend further savings be made as part of Budget 2024.
“I am concerned that without serious consideration of the roles, functions and implementation model required, police will be in a position where the savings options for Budget 2025 will also be limited. These options will likely involve hard trade-offs, and there will still be costs for the Crown if it is decided another agency is better placed to undertake some of the roles and functions,” ministers were told.
“Investment in police has historically been focused on growing frontline numbers, but as police’s wider demand pressures across new social and technological domains continue to grow, this effectively results in a trade-off for investment in specialist capabilities, corporate and strategic support, infrastructure, and technology to support more effective and efficient business processes,” the commissioner added.
Associate Police Minister Casey Costello promised the policy was going ahead.
“Recruiting 500 more frontline police officers is part of the NZ First - National coalition agreement and the Government is committed to it,” she said.
“We want crime reduced and New Zealanders to be safer and supporting police is a key part of that.”
Costello added there had been “record applications” to join police since the policy was announced. Police had put a new recruitment campaign in and changed application criteria.
Police plan to increase the capacity of wings to 100 recruits from next year.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell has previously called the target for 500 new officers “ambitious”, but said it would be possible if “everything lines up”.
