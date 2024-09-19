The Prime Minister has described the long-tunnel option to replace Wellington’s Mt Victoria tunnel as “a really attractive option” but a firm solution to roading issue is yet to be made.
In a interview with Newstalk ZB’s Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills, Christopher Luxon also took aim at Wellington City Council - saying it was not performing as it should - and the news media - saying he used TikTok among other channels to communicate his messages because people “aren’t watching the 6pm news anymore.”
The exisiting two-lane tunnel between Wellington’s Basin Reserve and its eastern suburbs is a bottleneck and National promised during its election campaign it would begin work on a second option during its parliamentary term.
The Government has two options on the table to replace Wellington’s Mt Vic tunnel – a duplicate, parallel option and an underground mega-tunnel running from the Terrace to Kilbirnie.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has previously told the Herald the tunnel would be “one of the largest infrastructure projects Wellington has seen in a long time” and it was important to “choose the right option for the city’s future”.