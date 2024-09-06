Transport Minister Simeon Brown told the Herald that shortly after becoming minister, he “learned that the previous Government had not given due consideration to the long tunnel option for Wellington”.

He said NZTA had been “undertaking work to bring the long tunnel proposal up to the same standard as the parallel tunnel proposal, so the costs and benefits of each project can be more easily compared”.

He said the tunnel would be “one of the largest infrastructure projects Wellington has seen in a long time” and it was important to “choose the right option for the city’s future”.

He said the project was still included in the NLTP “as a priority”.

“The Government is progressing legislative changes including fast track, which will speed up the delivery of the roading infrastructure New Zealand needs,” Brown said.

Labour’s Transport Spokesman Tangi Utikere said the plan showed the Government was preparing not to deliver on election commitments.

“This is the Government’s first Transport Plan, and Simeon Brown is already backtracking on promises and preparing to not deliver.

“National has wasted more than $1.3 million so far on an investigation for a long tunnel in Wellington to cover up the fact that they aren’t starting work on a second Mt Victoria tunnel,” he said.

While the NLTP confirmed most of the transport projects the Government had promised on the campaign trail broadly as they had been promised, the Mt Victoria Tunnel was not the only project to have been delayed.

On the campaign, Brown had promised to fully fund and finish the Eastern Busway with work meant to begin within one to three years.

The NLTP, however, suggests construction might not begin in the 2024-2027 period covered by the plan, which only promised construction “subject to funding availability”.

Describing the fact the busway was not guaranteed by the programme as a “cut”, Utikere said, “cutting election promises like the Eastern Busway shows the Government lacks ambition for anything other than roads and cars”.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.