Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

National’s promise to begin new Mt Victoria Tunnel this term in doubt

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
National has long campaigned on building a second Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington . Photo / Mark Mitchell

National has long campaigned on building a second Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington . Photo / Mark Mitchell

A promise made by National on the election campaign to begin work on a second Mt Victoria tunnel during the current Parliamentary term is in doubt after this week’s National Land Transport Programme did not commit to a timeframe for beginning construction on the new tunnel.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics