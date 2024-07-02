Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Erica Stanford set to make education announcement

Julia Gabel
By
2 mins to read
Education Minister Erica Stanford and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford are set to make an education announcement this morning in Upper Hutt.

Luxon and Stanford will speak to reporters in Silverstream around 10.45am. The stand-up will be live-streamed from the top of this article.

The coalition Government has made a series of announcement in recent months around education.

This includes plans to bring back charter schools to the New Zealand school system with $153 million in funding for up to 50 new schools. Of these, 15 would be new and 35 would be converted state schools.

There has also been a shake-up of the school lunches programme, which Associate Education Minister David Seymour says will save the country approximately $107 million a year.

Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Alex Burton
The Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme, which was launched by Labour in 2019, would be dialled back to no-frills lunchbox basics.

“Students will receive nutritious food that they want to eat,” Seymour said when the programme was announced.

“It will be made up of the sorts of food items thousands of mums and dads put into lunch boxes every day for their kids – forget quinoa, couscous and hummus, it will be more like sandwiches and fruit.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

