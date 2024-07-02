Education Minister Erica Stanford and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford are set to make an education announcement this morning in Upper Hutt.

Luxon and Stanford will speak to reporters in Silverstream around 10.45am.

The coalition Government has made a series of announcement in recent months around education.

This includes plans to bring back charter schools to the New Zealand school system with $153 million in funding for up to 50 new schools. Of these, 15 would be new and 35 would be converted state schools.