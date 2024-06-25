“Many students are not responding well to the existing ‘one-size-fits-all’ school system and New Zealand is facing a crisis with school attendance and achievement at record low levels,” Seymour said.

“Charter schools are publicly funded and provide students and families with more schooling choice.”

The bill was introduced to the House this week, making it publicly available for the first time. Some of the bill’s proposed provisions are:

Allowing the Education Minister to direct underperforming state schools (excluding state-integrated schools, distance schools, kura kaupapa Māori, specialist schools and designated character schools) to convert into charter schools. To establish a Charter School Authorisation Board, which would approve new charter schools and apply interventions against those that are not meeting their obligations. Board members would be appointed by the Education Minister.

Under the bill, sponsors (proposed governing bodies) of charter schools would apply to the authorisation board for approval.

Charter schools would be required to accept all eligible domestic students who apply unless they are at capacity. The school would also be able to reject students if a parent refused to accept the character of a school.

Charter schools operated in New Zealand between 2014 and 2018. They were a long-standing Act Party policy when it was a support party for the National Government.

However, they were abolished in 2018 by the previous Labour coalition Government. Charter schools at the time could transition into character schools, which are entirely government-funded for years 0-13 and teach the national curriculum that aligns with their “character”, such as an iwi or educational philosophy.

Seymour said applications for new and converted schools open next month. There had been “overwhelming interest” from educators, he said, with the first schools expected to open in term one next year.

