David Seymour’s charter schools legislation unveiled, set for first reading in Parliament today

Julia Gabel
By
3 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour has announced $153 million in funding to bring back charter schools. Video / Michael Craig

David Seymour’s bill to build charter schools in New Zealand is expected to have its first reading at Parliament today, bringing the Act leader’s plans for change in the education system a step closer to fruition.

Announced this year, $153 million in funding has been allocated to establish up to 50 charter schools in New Zealand. Fifteen would be new and 35 would be converted state schools.

Seymour, the Associate Education Minister, says charter schools offer greater autonomy and flexibility for educators and would help lift the country’s declining education performance, particularly for students who were underachieving or disengaged with the system.

Under the bill, charter schools would have more flexibility than other schools over their curriculum, teachers, operating hours and qualifications. Charter schools can use their own curriculum, provided certain standards are met.

“Many students are not responding well to the existing ‘one-size-fits-all’ school system and New Zealand is facing a crisis with school attendance and achievement at record low levels,” Seymour said.

“Charter schools are publicly funded and provide students and families with more schooling choice.”

The bill was introduced to the House this week, making it publicly available for the first time. Some of the bill’s proposed provisions are:

  1. Allowing the Education Minister to direct underperforming state schools (excluding state-integrated schools, distance schools, kura kaupapa Māori, specialist schools and designated character schools) to convert into charter schools.
  2. To establish a Charter School Authorisation Board, which would approve new charter schools and apply interventions against those that are not meeting their obligations. Board members would be appointed by the Education Minister.

Under the bill, sponsors (proposed governing bodies) of charter schools would apply to the authorisation board for approval.

Charter schools would be required to accept all eligible domestic students who apply unless they are at capacity. The school would also be able to reject students if a parent refused to accept the character of a school.

Charter schools operated in New Zealand between 2014 and 2018. They were a long-standing Act Party policy when it was a support party for the National Government.

However, they were abolished in 2018 by the previous Labour coalition Government. Charter schools at the time could transition into character schools, which are entirely government-funded for years 0-13 and teach the national curriculum that aligns with their “character”, such as an iwi or educational philosophy.

Seymour said applications for new and converted schools open next month. There had been “overwhelming interest” from educators, he said, with the first schools expected to open in term one next year.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

