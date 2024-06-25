David Seymour’s bill to build charter schools in New Zealand is expected to have its first reading at Parliament today, bringing the Act leader’s plans for change in the education system a step closer to fruition.
Announced this year, $153 million in funding has been allocated to establish up to 50 charter schools in New Zealand. Fifteen would be new and 35 would be converted state schools.
Seymour, the Associate Education Minister, says charter schools offer greater autonomy and flexibility for educators and would help lift the country’s declining education performance, particularly for students who were underachieving or disengaged with the system.
Under the bill, charter schools would have more flexibility than other schools over their curriculum, teachers, operating hours and qualifications. Charter schools can use their own curriculum, provided certain standards are met.