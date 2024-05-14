OPINION

Welcome to the Politics Briefing. Act leader David Seymour has set out Budget funding for the revival and expansion of charter schools - up to 50, including 35 state schools to convert to charter schools.

Conversion is likely to be the most controversial part of the proposal and it is not yet known what degree of community support will be required for conversion to a charter school - which is funded and monitored by the state but has a lot more autonomy in the way it operates.

Charter schools can set their own curricula, hours and governance structures and will operate on a 10-year contract. Seymour describes them as a means to “free educators from state and union interference”.

He also announced that a new departmental agency is being created to fund and monitor the charter schools “to provide independence from the Ministry of Education”.

He made the announcement at Vanguard Military School in Rosedale on the North Shore, which was previously a charter school.

Of note, Seymour is no longer calling them “partnership schools”, as he did when they were established under the John Key-led Government. In that time, 1500 students enrolled in 11 charter schools overall, but they were abolished in 2018 under Labour which sees them as an ideologically driven move to dismantle public education in favour of a privatised competitive system.

Ruling on MP summons no surprise

In other news, the Court of Appeal’s validation yesterday of the Waitangi Tribunal summons of Minister for Children Karen Chhour was no surprise on any basic reading of the law. It is not an activist decision.

It was very foolish, in my view, for the tribunal to issue a summons for the minister to appear in the first place. It was unnecessarily provocative and the tribunal already had enough information on which to base its report. But its power to do so was explicitly stated in the law.

The real surprise was the earlier High Court decision setting aside the summons. The High Court judge did not actually call the summons unlawful but he appeared to arrive at what he thought was a sensible outcome. But as the Court of Appeal said, he should not have substituted his own view for that of the tribunal to conclude what was necessary.

One important aspect of the Court of Appeal ruling is that it does not elevate the Waitangi Tribunal to the same status of the judiciary, for which the argument of comity with Parliament might have held more sway. It is a commission of inquiry with only the powers to recommend.

It would be highly surprising if the Crown appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

Peters asks for Pacific input on Aukus

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Winston Peters continues his Pacific mission, during which he is raising the issue of rivalry between the United States and China. He is asking Pacific leaders what they think about New Zealand signing up to Pillar 2 of Aukus. That is the technology-sharing subsidiary of a trilateral alliance in which the US and UK will help Australia acquire nuclear-propelled submarines in response to China’s growing military might.

“While we are a long way from being invited to participate in Pillar 2′s technology sharing arrangement, as a responsible government we are exploring its economic and security benefits,” he said in a speech last night in Papua New Guinea.

“We are keen, too, to hear from how Pacific countries, including PNG, how they view the arrangement to help inform New Zealand’s own approach.”

Speaking of Aukus, I’ve copped a lot of flak on social media for my interview with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on foreign affairs, so here’s how I see it. Luxon is an experienced politician serving alongside a highly experienced Minister of Foreign Affairs at a time when the momentous decisions to be made about Aukus will cement New Zealand’s position for decades to come. Who wouldn’t be curious about Luxon’s experience and view of the world, and what values sit behind the relentless messaging he churns out? I’m not saying it was the definitive piece on Luxon, but the interview suggested there is more depth to his approach to global affairs than his slick sales pitch.

Quote unquote

“Maybe we call it a Comprehensive and Progressive Aukus Agreement – we might have alignment maybe” - Prime Minister Christopher Luxon being facetious about Labour’s scepticism towards joining Aukus Pillar II.

“While we welcome new architecture like Aukus or the Quad – those new constructs should not come at the expense of what already exists” - Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaking in Port Moresby last night.

Micro quiz

Who is Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson - who also happens to be travelling with Winston Peters on the current Pacific mission? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

The Fair Go team sign off last night. Image / TVNZ

Goes to TVNZ for taking Sunday and Fair Go off our screens - the least deserving candidates for its cuts.

Bouquet

Defence Minister Judith Collins at Burnham Military Camp on May 10. Photo / George Heard

Goes to Defence Minister Judith Collins, who will represent the Government at the 80th anniversary of the Battles of Cassino in Italy where 2176 New Zealanders died, and will also wear the medals of her father, Percy Collins, a sapper who served at Cassino.

Quiz answer: David Parker

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

