North Korea has issued a warning to New Zealand to stop “military interference” in the Asia-Pacific region.

A statement released by the DPRK foreign ministry on Monday to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) condemned allies of the United States and their heightened surveillance of the nation.

“The US allies have recently made their military interference in the Asia-Pacific region undisguised under the pretext of monitoring violation of UN sanctions, further worsening instability of the regional situation.”

The statement said New Zealand, Germany and France had “dispatched their warships and warplanes to the Asia-Pacific region”, including around the Korean peninsula, one after another this year, “encroaching upon the security interests of regional countries and escalating the military tension in the region”.

It also mentioned the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia explicitly.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“In particular, an Australian warship, dispatched to the waters around the Korean peninsula, let a military helicopter go into action and threaten the maritime and air security of a surrounding country, thus creating the possibility of a dangerous armed conflict,” the statement read.

The DPRK foreign ministry said it expresses serious concern over the “irresponsible behaviour” of some countries and urged them to immediately stop the “provocations of causing tension and instability”.

“The DPRK will take necessary measures to firmly defend the sovereignty and security of the state.”

The Herald has approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

It comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system the country plans to deploy to its forces starting this year.

KCNA said Friday’s test confirmed the “advantage and destructive power” of the 240-millimetre multiple rocket launcher and its guided shells.

North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it expands its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remains stalled.