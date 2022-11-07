PM Jacinda Ardern holds a Post-Cabinet Press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front a press conference at 4pm after a meeting of Cabinet today.

While there are no major announcements expected, Ardern will likely face questions about a recent poll that had her party in dire straits and pointing to a National-Act government come 2023 and the Government’s focus on addressing the cost of living crisis.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll on Sunday had Labour down 5.9 points to 32.3 per cent. National was steady at 40.7 per cent and with Act at 10 per cent had enough support to take power together in next year’s election.

Ardern also fell to 29.9 per cent as preferred Prime Minister, a 6.9 per cent drop from the last poll. She remained well ahead of National’s Christopher Luxon on 21.5 per cent.

In response, Ardern has pointed out Labour has come back from worse results before to win an election. She also said Labour’s own polls showed the two major parties neck and neck.

Over the weekend Ardern also announced a new policy to boost childcare support for low-middle-income families. The $189 million package was part of Labour’s attempt to ease the cost-of-living pressure.

Ardern also announced what the increases to Working for Families tax credits will be from April next year, after they are adjusted for inflation - increases expected to cost about $26 million.

Throughout the conference the party also took aim at National’s plan to lower taxes, especially its plan to cut the top tax rate, which they say will increase inflation further.

Ardern said the support through childcare subsidies and Working for Families was a way to target those who needed it most, without having a significant impact on inflation.

Luxon meanwhile said while the policy was “fine” it would not address the core issue of inflation.

Luxon said a “proper economic plan” was required, removing immigration bottlenecks and disciplined spending.

Ardern could also face questions about her absence from this year’s COP, short for Conference of the Parties, the United Nations’ annual climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

As world leaders assemble there Ardern is notably absent - the fourth time she has not attended as leader of the country.

The National Party has been critical of this, noting former prime minister John Key attended twice.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Ardern was attending the upcoming Apec and East Asia Summit meetings in November and it “would not have been possible to include COP in Egypt in that travel”.

He said internationally this year Ardern had raised climate change in her speech to the United Nations, at the Pacific Islands Forum and in her White House meeting with Biden.

He added New Zealand prime ministers have not “routinely attended COP meetings” and this time Shaw would be representing the country.

Experts meanwhile defended the Prime Minister, stating while “disappointing” and a missed opportunity to promote recent work in agricultural emissions, this conference was more focused on working out technical details.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is scheduled to leave for the conference this Friday.



















