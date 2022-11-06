Latest political poll reveals who’s up and who’s down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon. Photos / Mark Mitchell

A new poll will tonight reveal whose political fortunes are rising ahead of next year’s election.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll, due out at 6pm, comes only hours after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a substantial $189 million boost to the Government’s childcare subsidies scheme at the Labour Party conference in South Auckland.

The changes, which will see more than half of families qualify for subsidies on their children’s pre and after-school care, are to ease the cost-of-living pressure on families on low to middle incomes.

Ardern also announced increases to Working for Families tax credits from April next year, after they are adjusted for inflation. - increases expected to cost about $26 million.

Labour’s deputy leader Grant Robertson used the conference to take a series of pot shots at the National Party and its leader Christopher Luxon, a move he said was intended to spell out what was “at stake” in the next election.





Grant Robertson speaks at Labour Party conference. Photo / Jed Bradley

He later denied his frequent reference to the National leader meant he was worried about the threat Luxon posed at the ballot boxes.

Labour is struggling in the polls after its landslide 2020 result and is under pressure to help address high inflation and rising interest rates.

Last month’s Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll showed National and Act could govern alone, but it also saw a slight uptick in support for Labour.

That poll had National increasing its support by two points from September to 39 per cent. Labour was up one point to 34 per cent, the Greens were down three points to 7 per cent and Act dropped three points to 9 per cent.

This gave the traditional right-leaning coalition partners 49 per cent (with rounding), adding up to 63 of the 120 seats in the House - enough to form a government.