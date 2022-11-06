Westpac NZ profit rises 12% to more than $1 billion

Westpac has released its full year result. Photo / David Crosling, NCA NewsWire

Strong lending growth and the sale of its life insurance business has bolstered Westpac New Zealand’s net profit after tax by 12 per cent to $1.047 billion.

The bank’s cash profit rose 15 per cent to $1.165b for the year to September 30. But excluding the sale of Westpac Life and other notable items, it had a decrease in cash earnings of 2 per cent.

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath said the sale added a one-off gain of $126 million to the financial result.

Its net operating income rose 10 per cent to $2.709b while expenses were up 2 per cent to $1.158b. The bank’s margin was flat at 2 per cent.

Total loans rose 5 per cent to $96.8b with home lending up 5 per cent to $63.8b. Deposits also increased by 3 per cent to $77.9b.

“We’ve grown our market share in the second half of the year across home and business lending, giving us strong momentum as we go into the new financial year,” McGrath said.

The rise in interest rates coincided with a retreat in house prices, but recent home buyers who’d bought for the long term shouldn’t be worried about the current value of their property, she added.

McGrath said Westpac NZ was stepping up support for customers, including proactively contacting customers at risk of hardship or who might experience big mortgage rate increases.

“After a year of market volatility and rising living costs, many New Zealanders will be feeling uncertain about the future. We want our customers to know our bankers are here to offer help and solutions.”

The bank increased its branch hours by 370 hours and opened a new regional contact centre in Hamilton. It also increased the number of specialist bankers for customers with complex needs requiring extra care.

“Overall, households and businesses are managing reasonably well, but we know there are some customers doing it tough. We’re here to work with those households and businesses and I’d encourage anyone who needs help to get in touch.”

McGrath said despite market volatility and a worsening global economic outlook, the fundamentals of the economy remained strong, and New Zealand was well-positioned relative to other countries.

“Commodity prices are holding firm, exporters are being assisted by the subdued New Zealand dollar, and hospitality businesses will be pleased tourists are beginning to return.

“Inflation remains a concern, however, our economists think that the rate of increase has peaked, and the accumulated effect of higher interest rates will gradually bring it down over the next couple of years.”

The bank had a net impairment benefit of $27m, compared to $84m in the prior financial year.

Parent company Westpac Banking Corporation made a net profit after tax of A$5.694 billion in the year to September 30. That was up 4 per cent on the prior year but cash earnings fell 1 per cent to A$5.276b.

The bank will pay a final dividend of A64c per share, bringing the total dividends paid for the year to A$1.25 per share up 6 per cent on the prior year.