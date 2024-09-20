Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Apple’s iPhone 16 launches today: Three ways to get a deal

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Meet iPhone 16. Built for Apple Intelligence. Turbocharged with the new A18 chip. Featuring all-new Camera Control. New 48MP Fusion camera. Macro photography and more.

Apple’s new iPhone 16 series is available today in four models, from the base model that costs $1599 with 128GB of storage, to the 16 Pro Max, which has a sticker price of $3199 in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business