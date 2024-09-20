It was a similar story with Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming.

2degrees - likely in the same position as its rivals - was earning earlier today: “Orders will be allocated based on the time the order was placed, if we run out of stock, we’ll aim to send it out within 4-6 weeks.”

For direct sales from its site, Apple is estimating 7 to 10 working days for most models in the 16 and 16 Plus ranges, two to three weeks for the 16 Pro and three to four weeks for the Pro Max (timing can vary with specs and colours).

1. Trade-in

While an iPhone Pro Max costs more than I spent on my first car as a student, at least smartphones hold their value a bit longer. You could get a lot more money than you think for your current phone.

But if all the boxes you’ve ticked on an online form square with an in-store assessment, you could save up to half the cost of your handset.

Spark, for example, says its customers can save up to $1039 if they trade in their current iPhone 15 (512GB), or up to $1360 if they trade in an iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB). “This is in addition to the discount they might be eligible for if purchasing the device on one of our plans.”

A 2degrees spokesman said, “If you trade in your current device, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB), you could receive $850 off your new iPhone.”

There are provisos, as with all the telcos. The amount will be chipped down for the likes of battery issues or any scratches on the screen, and you will have to sign up for a plan.

2. Monthly, interest-free terms

All three mobile operators will let you pay for an iPhone 16 in interest-free monthly instalments.

You will have to sign up to one of their plans - and not one of their budget plans either (though if you’re looking to skimp in that area, you’re probably not in the top-shelf smartphone bracket).

“Spark customers who purchase any new iPhone 16 can save $700 over their interest-free term when purchased on the $92 Pay Monthly Mobile plan, and $550 when purchased on the $72 Pay Monthly Mobile plan,” a Spark spokeswoman said.

She added: “Customers can choose from a variety of interest-free payment terms ranging from 12-36 months, with those who purchase a $60 or $72 Pay Monthly Mobile plan also receiving double data, up to 20GB a month, for a 12-month period.”

“In addition, Spark customers who purchase on eligible Pay Monthly Mobile plans also receive Spotify Premium either included or at a discounted rate, depending on their plan.”

A One NZ spokesman said customers who order an iPhone 16 before September 30 can save $700 on a monthly $85 One Plan, or $550 over an interest-free term on a $65 Pay Monthly Plan.

“After that period, eligible One New Zealand customers can take advantage of One Upgrade, and also redeem One Wallet dollars [the telco’s rewards scheme] against the new phones, so it’s worth checking your One Wallet balance in our app if you’re considering an upgrade,” the spokesman said.

A 2degrees spokesman said individual customers could claim interest-free savings up to $500 and “Unlike One NZ and Spark, we extend $250 interest-free savings to our group plans.”

3. Go retro

The release of a new model always means cheaper deals on its predecessor. You can now pick up an iPhone 15 from $1399 - but Apple still has its 14 series on its NZ site, priced from $1199.

And One NZ is even still selling the iPhone 13 - whose 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display was lauded in its day (September 24, 2021) - for $999, or $25 per month interest-free over 36 months.

But now we’re getting a bit Time Tunnel. If you’ve got your eye on Apple Intelligence - available through a free software upgrade in December - note that it’s backward compatibility only extends as far as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The 15 and 15 Plus are outside the tent.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.