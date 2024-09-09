Advertisement
Apple launches iPhone 16, with AI taking centre stage

Chris Keall
Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series and other products at its "Glowtime" event in Cupertino this morning NZT.

iPhones with bigger screens, support for Apple Intelligence and two new buttons were revealed at Apple’s “Glowtime” event this morning NZT - along the slimmest-ever Apple Watch, capable of detecting sleep apnea, new AirPods with noise cancellation and AirPods Pro that will soon double as hearing aids.

In a world where there’s fear and confusion over how much were share with AIs is used for training or made available to others, Apple emphasised that faster would allow a lot of artificial intelligence processing would be done on the phones themselves - with spillover being handled in the by the firm’s Private Cloud Compute, running on its own silicon.

Your data is never shared or stored with Apple, presenters said - and in what was billed as an “industry-first, “independent experts will continuous verify this claim”.

Some Apple Intelligence features will be available with an iOS update slated for October, such as the ability to press the new camera button and take a picture of a restaurant’s name to access information about its menu and other details, or take a photo of a dog in the park and learn its breed, or various features to improve your writing from inside apps, plus inbox summaries of emails, rather than displaying the first couple of lines.

Others, like natural-language photo search “Siri, find me the picture of me dancing in a red dress” are coming later.

Support for “localised English” - including New Zulind English - will be added in December.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The new top-tier models get bigger displays: 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro Max (up from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches on the equivalent 15 series models).

Both also get a new Camera Control button, in addition to the existing action button.

The Pro will start at $1999, with 128GB of onboard storage and run through to $2999 with 1 terabyte.

The Pro Max starts at $2399 (with 256GB) and is also available in 512GB ($2799) and 1TB ($3199) models.

Ordering opens September 14, with delivery from September 20.

Both models are powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which Apple bills as 30% faster than the 15 Pro series’ A16, and feature “best iPhone battery life ever,” according to Apple. It’s pitches as 20% better than its predecessor due to better heat dissipation.

The company says its new processors are “faster than all the competition, challenging even powerful desktop PCs”.

Clicking the Camera Control launches the camera app. Clicking again takes a picture, while clicking-and-holding records video.

There’s haptic feedback, for an old-school camera click feel, and support for a light press or hard press - used for framing or switching between lenses, which now include a new 48 megapixel ultra-wide option.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have the same screen size as their predecessors (6.1in and 6.-7in) respectively, but get a dedicated action button (which the Pro and Pro Max models go with the 15 series).

Both models two new buttons: the Action button and the Camera Control.

The Action button can be set for a number of apps and functions, and can vary by time of day. Pressing it during your workday could open the Calendar, at night time the camera or torch, for example. It also supports third-party apps such as Shazam.

Under the hood there’s the new A18 (as opposed to the A18 Pro).

The cases are very close to the 15 series design, bar the shift to the two lenses on the rear being mounted vertically rather than on a diagonal - the better to take spacial pictures or video for Apple’s Vision Pro headset (not yet available in NZ).

The iPhone 16 starts at $1599 with 128GB onboard storage, $1799 with 256GB and $2199 with 512GB.

The 16 Plus costs $1799 (128GB), $1999 (256GB) or $2399 (512GB).

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

