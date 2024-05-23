Voyager 2023 media awards
PM Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis joint interview: how they operate and a Budget of “surprises and bold moves”

Claire Trevett
10 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis give their first joint interview since getting into Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The coalition Government marked its first six months in power this week and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis sat down with the NZ Herald for their first joint interview since then.

