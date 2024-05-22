Minister of Finance Nicola Willis speaks at a pre-Budget breakfast in Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

The countdown until Budget 2024 is on - and we’ve already been warned there’ll be no bells and no whistles.

The Herald’s business editor at large Liam Dann told The Front Page it hasn’t been shy about the fact the Crown accounts aren’t in great shape.

“They inherited an economy in recession and argue that it’s now worse than they expected,” Dann said.

“This is a ‘tightening-up’ Budget. If you think of it like a household, this is the one where you’ve got to shave off your excess spending, sort out that gym membership that you’re not using, all that sort of stuff.

“If the guttering needs fixing or you need to invest in fixing the roof, you’ve got to do that. These are big structural things that no Government can avoid. So there’s a bit of that, but not too much in the way of frills or payments that will necessarily go into the pocket of the average New Zealander.”

Dann said the determination to still offer tax cuts has garnered criticism from economists from right across the political spectrum.

“They say they can balance these tax cuts with spending cuts and it comes out neutral, but if you didn’t do the tax cuts, you could either cut spending less or pay down debt faster.

“I’ve argued that it’s a little bit like trying to get the books back into shape with one hand tied behind your back and that maybe right now isn’t the right time for tax cuts.”

In a pre-Budget speech, Finance Minister Nicola Willis promised 83 per cent of New Zealanders over 15 – and 93 per cent of households – would benefit from tax relief that National has promised since the election campaign.

Likewise, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has doubled down, saying the Government was elected on a promise to lower taxes.

“We were elected on a platform of delivering tax relief to those families and I don’t plan on breaking that promise,” Luxon said in a pre-Budget speech to business leaders in Auckland.

“Kiwis struggling with the cost of living – the squeezed middle – deserve support,” he said.

Last month, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) issued a stark warning that tax cuts should be “fully funded” by spending cuts or new sources of revenue, not debt.

Willis has continued to argue the promised income tax cuts won’t be debt-funded, something Labour’s Barbara Edmonds and the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick continue to challenge.

The crux of the disagreement hinges on whether it’s fair to ring-fence one type of spending – ie, on tax cuts – and say any savings or new types of revenue are used specifically to cover that cost, all the while other types of new spending are at least partially debt-funded.

“I’m not aware of a single economist who doesn’t see this as effectively borrowing for tax cuts,” Dann said.

When asked whether it’s like not using your credit card, but instead using your cheque account to buy shoes, while using credit to purchase groceries, Dann said “that’s economics”.

