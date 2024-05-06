Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has today announced a $1.9 billion investment in additional law and order measures as Auckland police hunt for an “extremely dangerous” man involved in a deadly shooting on Ponsonby Rd.

Luxon is expected to be joined by Police and Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell for his post-Cabinet press conference.

The Government will train 470 corrections officers and add 810 beds to Waikato’s Waikeria prison as part of the $1.9 billion investment in the upcoming Budget.

That’s thanks in part to the $442 million in savings over four years that has been identified within Corrections as part of the Government’s savings exercise where agencies and departments are required to find up to 7.5 per cent in spending cuts.

In a statement, Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said the savings had been reinvested in the “frontline” as it had helped enabled the Waikeria extension, alongside boosts in Corrections’ workforce.

“We will also deliver 685 new frontline staff at Corrections, including 470 corrections officers, who will be recruited and trained to respond to growing prisoner numbers.

“We’re investing in pay increases for those staff so Corrections can continue to attract, retain and train staff.”

The Budget, set to be announced on May 30, would also commit $78m to allow prisoners on remand to access rehabilitation services.

Act leader David Seymour, also in a statement, said the announcement delivered on the party’s coalition agreement to fund Corrections to ensure “sufficient prison capacity”.

It comes amid heightened tensions in Auckland as police search for a suspect in the shooting of a man on Ponsonby Rd late last night.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said a man was denied entry on Sunday night to a Ponsonby Rd bar and lingered on the street before firing a gun multiple times towards a group, killing one man.

Around 10.15pm, a group of four people, including the victim, got out of a car and walked towards the man.

Multiple shots were fired by this man who was of a large build, with dark hair, facial hair, and a large tattoo on his left forearm, Barry said.

“We are urgently seeking information from the public to find [the suspect].”

“This man is considered extremely dangerous and the public should not approach him.”

He said anyone who was helping to hide the man would be prosecuted.

“We know there is unease in the community. We would like to reassure Ponsonby residents that a dedicated police team is working diligently to hold this person to account.”

Police are hunting for this man in relation to the fatal shooting in Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said she had been briefed by the police’s area commander this morning.

“This violence is shocking and it has no place here,” Swarbrick said.

Deputy Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson said the people of Ponsonby are in her thoughts today.

“This will be concerning for businesses and residents. It’s important to let police investigate thoroughly and I’m sure they will update as further information comes to hand,” Simpson said.

During the election campaign, the parties that formed the coalition Government ran on policies that aimed to reduce crime they claimed had risen under two terms of Labour-led governments.

The Government had promised to increase the number of police by 500 in the first two years and impose more strict laws on gangs. It has also set targets to reduce the number of violent crime victims by 20,000 by 2029 and to reduce youth crime by 15 per cent by 2029.

