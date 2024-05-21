Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club is one of several SLS clubs to receive a funding increase.

Surf life savers and coastguards across Waikato have welcomed a boost in funding from the Government.

The Government is spending more than $60 million over four years to allow Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) and Coastguard NZ to continue their operations.

Surf Life Saving NZ would receive $44.1m over the four-year period while Coastguard NZ would receive the remaining $19.1m.

Some of this package was new funding as part of the upcoming 2024 Budget, but it’s unclear how much of the $63.6m is new.

The previous Government had allocated $63m to a four-year water safety package - including Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard NZ - in its 2020 Budget.

SLSNZ said its funding would go towards addressing service costs, upgrading clubs and equipment, beach safety initiatives and building a regular donor base.

Coastguard said its funding would go towards regular costs, national membership promotion, four new bases and ongoing maintenance of vessels and aircraft.

Waikato MP Tim van de Molen, who volunteered with the junior Surf Life Saving NZ programme at Tairua in January, said both groups did “incredible work”.

“I’m glad to see funding boost for them and the Coastguard of $63.6m over four years, to help save lives and keep Kiwis safe.”

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson echoed van de Molen’s sentiment, saying SLSNZ’s investment would not only support rescue services by providing funding for training and equipment, but also help with the rebuilding or upgrading of club buildings.

An artist impression of the proposed Whiritoa Lifeguard Service facility.

In the Coromandel, Whangamatā and Whiritoa lifeguard service facilities are undergoing significant multimillion-dollar redevelopments.

”Similarly, Coastguard New Zealand will receive funding to continue to provide emergency call-out rescue services, more protective equipment for volunteers, and regional training,” Simpson said.

”Here in the Coromandel electorate, this funding is warmly welcomed as we have one of the largest coastlines in the country, which includes the Firth of Thames, Coromandel Peninsula, and parts of the Western Bay of Plenty.”

Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey earlier said he wanted Coastguard and Surf Lifesaving NZ connected with an upgraded 111 emergency response centre.

SLSNZ chief executive Steve Fisher said he was pleased the Government had recognised the important work the organisation did.

“Surf lifeguards are incredibly passionate about what they do. They’re great New Zealanders who often put their lives at risk to help others. I’m so pleased the Government has recognised this and acknowledged them as an integral part of New Zealand’s frontline emergency and protective service,” he said.

“We’ve been around for over 110 years. However, recently it’s become increasingly hard for our surf life saving clubs to keep the lights on. Along with putting in many hours to keep beachgoers safe, they’ve also had to find ways to fundraise. This funding will come as a welcome relief.”

Coastguard NZ tows an upturned boat into the Tairua Harbour after it capsized trying to cross the Pauanui Bar in 2022.

Coastguard New Zealand communications manager Kimberley Waters said the funding was a welcome contribution towards search and rescue efforts, helping the group reduce the drowning toll and support water-loving communities across our lakes, rivers and coastline.

“Maintaining over 100 rescue vessels, search aircraft, and other essential equipment, along with ensuring our 2000-plus volunteers are trained for any eventuality, requires significant resources,” Waters said.

“This funding is crucial in helping us deliver our essential prevention measures and rescue services, as well as cover operational expenses; the support enables improved funding for vessel maintenance and acquisition, personal protective equipment, and the cost of staff who support our volunteers.

“It also provides necessary funding to establish a Coastguard presence in growing or changing communities around Aotearoa New Zealand.”