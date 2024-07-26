Tahua Properties Limited is seeking a resource consent from the South Waikato District Council for a Starbucks and a Burger King with drive-through facilities. The proposal is causing a commotion in the town, which is known for its quirky corrugated iron architecture, boutique cafes and shops.
Tahua Properties is a New Zealand retail and hospitality investment company that operates Starbucks NZ, Burger King NZ and Popeyes NZ, and in its application, it claims the proposed fast-food restaurants would “revitalise” Tīrau and entice more people to stop.
“The majority would not want this ... Times are tough at the moment and this isn’t helping at all.”
What does the proposal look like?
The Starbucks coffeehouse and Burger King restaurant would be located at 69A Main Rd, between Tīrau Primary School and Tīrau Community Church, and across the road from the BP gas station.
It is currently a residential property, which would be demolished to establish the two fast-food restaurants.
Since the property is located within the Tīrau Residential Zone, establishing a Starbucks and Burger King is classified as a discretionary activity within the District Plan. This means Tahua Properties requires a resource consent.
The Starbucks coffeehouse and Burger King restaurant would operate seven days a week from 5am to 2am.
In its resource consent application, Tahua Properties said this activity would generate 285 vehicle movements during the morning peak and 167 vehicle movements during the evening peak.
The Starbucks and Burger King would be single-storey buildings. Both would have a drive-through facility with a capacity for about 12 vehicles each. There would also be inside dining areas.
The Starbucks dining area would have capacity for about 42 customers.
The internal layout of the Burger King, including the capacity of the dining area, would be confirmed at the building consent stage.
A total of 28 car parking spaces are proposed within the site.
The design of the Starbucks would be an architectural interpretation of a coffee bean. The exterior building materials would comprise a mix of corrugated iron in contrasting brown shades and perforated metal.
The exterior building materials of the Burger King would be a mix of faux cedar and corrugated iron. The western facade of the building would feature an art piece from a local artist.
“The Waka Kotahi safety and network engineers were not present [at the meeting] due to an unwillingness to engage until such time as a full integrated transport assessment is provided.”
According to the resource consent application, NZTA raised concerns including that the area has numerous entrances with “conflicting” turning movements and congested parking, with heavy vehicles parking where they can fit and regularly blocking entrances.
NZTA also said the proposed development’s proximity to the primary school was a concern as there was a risk of schoolchildren using the pathways to get to and from school.
According to the application, Tahua Properties would be undertaking consultation with Tīrau Primary School.
The Waikato Heraldapproached the school for comment but didn’t receive a response.
The nearest Starbucks to Tīrau is in Hamilton or Rotorua, while the nearest Burger King to Tīrau is in Tokoroa.
Tahua Properties didn’t respond to the Waikato Herald’s request for comment.
In its resource consent application and supporting documents, the company said the proposal would not undermine the “established character of development” within Tīrau.
“The design and scale of the development is sensitive to its location within Tīrau, the buildings are ... designed to be ... sympathetic to the overall theme of the town.
“The proposed development will not necessarily detract from the existing commercial premises but will attract those travelling north or south through Tīrau to stop in at the Starbucks coffeehouse and Burger King restaurant that would not have otherwise stopped.
“The proposal will result in positive effects on the community through providing additional employment opportunities for the community and attracting travellers to stop in Tīrau.
There are about 2330 people living in the wider area, with roughly 800 people living in the town itself.
Businesses include two gas stations, numerous cafes, restaurants, and clothing stores, such as Trelise Cooper Designer Outlet, Bendon Outlet and Kilt, as well as other shops like Notting Hill Interiors, The Interiors Barn and the iconic Clock Shoppe.
Early Māori spoke of Tīrau as a good place to catch kererū. Tīrau in te reo means “place of many cabbage trees”.
In the 1860s, the first Europeans arrived and in 1881 the Post & Telegraph Office was opened, officially known as Okoroire.
In 1890 the name was changed to Oxford, after the English university town, however, due to confusion with Oxford in Canterbury, the name was changed to Oxford North. In 1895 it was changed again, to Tīrau.
A dairy factory was built in 1938 by the New Zealand Co-operative Dairy Company.
After a period of deprivation in the 1980s and early 90s, resident Henry Clothier had a vision to revive it. He opened Oxford Court Antiques which attracted lots of visitors and inspired others to also open antique shops.