From left: Yarrows Taranaki Bulls back Meihana Grindlay, Waimate Buffaloes Life Member Gus Gulliver, Yarrows the Bakers Director Rosaleen Yarrow, ex-Waimate Buffaloes, Yarrows Taranaki Bulls representative, and Manaia resident John “Sharkie” Graham and Yarrows the Bakers Director Philip Yarrow. Photo/ Supplied

Manaia, the Bread Capital, will host a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls Bunnings NPC pre-season match.

The match commemorates Taranaki Rugby’s principal partner Yarrows the Bakers who celebrate 100 years of business in 2023.

Yarrows the Bakers was founded in Manaia back in 1923 by Alfred and Grace Yarrow and has been an integral part of the local Manaia community ever since. Owned and operated by John, Rosaleen and Philip Yarrow, they produce quality frozen goods for wholesale and food service customers across New Zealand, Australia and much of Asia.

Their headquarters have remained in Manaia with bakery operations expanding to Auckland, Rotorua and Tirau.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will celebrate the centenary with a Waimate Buffaloes-inspired Canterbury of New Zealand commemorative jersey. The Manaia Domain was home to the Waimate club up until they merged with the Hawera and Athletic clubs to form Southern in 1994.

Waimate had a rich history in Taranaki club rugby with 11 senior titles to their name between 1893 and 1955. The commemorative playing jersey will feature the traditional blue and black Waimate hoops and white collar, Yarrows Taranaki branding as well as the Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) crest alongside the Waimate Buffaloes logo. A limited number of cotton replica jerseys will be available for fans to purchase and the playing jerseys from the Manaia Domain match will be auctioned off post-match.

Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Jimmy Fastier anticipated the day would sell out on his home track.

”It is unreal to get an opportunity to play in Manaia. I haven’t played out at the Domain for years - even better we get to wear the blue and black Waimate colours. I’m sure it will be a wicked day celebrating Yarrows the Bakers and all the South Taranaki locals will get down and pack Manaia out.”

Philip Yarrow, of Yarrows the Bakers, is looking forward to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls coming to the Waimate district.

“Over the last 100 years, many a Yarrows employee has donned the Taranaki famous Waimate jumper, so it was a sad day when the club shut its doors back in 1994. However, the excitement is brewing for what will be a monumental occasion here in Manaia, and we’d like to thank TRFU and the South Taranaki District Council for bringing the game to the local rugby club. One more chance for Waimate to relive its glory days.”

TRFU chief executive officer Mike Sandle was thrilled to announce the fixture and honour Yarrows the Bakers’ contribution to Taranaki Rugby and the Taranaki region across several generations.

“We can’t wait to get down to Manaia for a real festival atmosphere to celebrate a truly iconic Taranaki brand bringing up 100 years of business. We thank Fiona Aitken, the South Taranaki District Council, and the Southern Rugby Club for their support in bringing this event to life.”

”Manaia playing host to some of New Zealand’s leading provincial rugby talent doesn’t happen every day of the week. This will be a not to be missed occasion in the Bread Capital of New Zealand, the Manaia Domain will be humming with Taranaki locals young and old.”

Details on how to secure tickets for the game would be made public in the coming weeks. Buffalo Barn corporate hospitality packages will be available at the Manaia Domain.

Spaces are strictly limited. To avoid disappointment, people are advised to secure their space to celebrate Yarrows the Bakers centenary in the Bread Capital. Contact Taranaki Rugby sales lead Oliver Burbidge via email oliver@trfu.co.nz or message 021 083 69515.



