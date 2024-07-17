Barring a Subway and a Wild Bean Cafe, there is very little when it comes to fast food.
But an application from Burger King and Starbucks to build two drive-through restaurants along the main street could change that.
The application to the South Waikato District Council was made late last year to demolish the existing houses on Main Road and build the two drive-through restaurants, which would open at 5am and close at 2am, seven days a week.
While there is no shortage of cafes in Tīrau, after 4pm most of them had shut up shop, leaving just a fish and chip shop, The Black Oven pizza restaurant, and Subway, which all closed between 8 and 9pm and were not open seven days a week.
Local resident of almost 40 years Christina Phillips works at the local Fonterra Factory and said having a Burger King or Starbucks open from 5am to 2am would provide a vital late night option for hungry shift workers.
“You know, if you’re travelling through Tīrau around four or five or six o’clock, it’s a good food option and drink option and it would be marvellous for shift workers to have the availability of food while they’re on shift, to be able to just pop down and grab it without going to the other towns.”
According to its website, the closest Starbucks stores to Tīrau are in Hamilton and Tauranga. Hamilton and Te Awamutu have the closest Burger King restaurants.
Residents have until Friday July 26 to make a submission to the South Waikato District Council.
The South Waikato District Council told RNZ’s Checkpoint it was unable to comment on the matter until the submissions process was complete.