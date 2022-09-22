Tīrau's iconic sheep was built in 1994 by locals John and Nancy Drake. Photo / Supplied

Tīrau's iconic corrugated iron ram building will become home to an op shop for the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The "Big Ram" is adjacent to the "Big Sheep" which will remain empty after the previous tenant, possum and merino shop Merino Story closed. The "Sheep Dog" nearby is leased by the South Waikato District Council and houses the Tīrau i-Site and public toilets.

SPCA national op shop manager Cathy Crichton says the association could not think of a more fitting site for its next op shop.

"We're basing our new store in the belly of the ram as it aligns with our animal welfare image."

The sheep, dog and ram buildings have played a part in making Tīrau a must-stop on State Highway 1 and gave it the unofficial title "Corrugated Capital of the Universe".

The sheep was the first corrugated iron building in the small South Waikato town and was built and owned by John and Nancy Drake who established it as a wool and craft store in 1994. The buildings went on the market in 2016.

The SPCA op shop will be located in the ram. Photo / Supplied

Crichton says the SPCA is thrilled about setting up shop in one of the buildings that "put Tīrau on the map".

"Tīrau is such a fabulous spot for locals and tourists, and has a buzzing shopping scene – from outlet stores, to gift shops and of course, op shops, so we're really excited to be part of this thriving community."

Its op shops are essential to the charity, as they bring in about $7 million each year, helping the SPCA to support and care for thousands of animals that come through its doors every week. The cost of running SPCA nationally is more than $60 million a year.

But not only the SPCA benefits from the op shop. Second-hand shopping is on the rise nationally and globally.

"With the cost of living going up, along with people putting more thought into sustainability, op shopping has seen a real revival across New Zealand," Crichton says.

The op shop in the ram will open early next month, but the charity will be accepting donations on site from September 26.

Crichton says they are always grateful for any community volunteer support. Expressions of interest can be emailed to tirau.opshop@spca.nz.