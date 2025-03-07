Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Opinion: Fresh faces headline Labour reshuffle amid Chris Hipkins’ back to basics State of the Nation

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Helen Clark speaks to media after Chris Hipkins' State of the Nation speech. Video / Dean Purcell
Adam Pearse
Opinion by Adam Pearse
Adam Pearse is a Political Reporter for the New Zealand Herald based in the gallery in Wellington.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins unveiled his caucus reshuffle while giving his State of the Nation address to Auckland Business Chamber members on Friday.
  • Former principal Jan Tinetti has lost education to children’s spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime.
  • Labour deputy leader and long-time Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni has taken on the party’s Auckland issues portfolio.

OPINION

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown applauding Chris Hipkins may not have been on many people’s bingo cards ahead of the Labour leader’s State of the Nation today.

Nor would they have expected Labour needing to change the location of Hipkins’ speech twice to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics