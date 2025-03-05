A statement from a spokesperson for Peters to the Herald said: “Phil Goff’s comments are deeply disappointing.”

“They do not represent the views of the NZ Government and make his position as High Commissioner to London untenable.

“We have asked the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, to now work through with Mr Goff the upcoming leadership transition at the New Zealand High Commission in London.”

Following Goff’s question, those in attendance at the event laughed. The Finnish minister also smirked and said she would limit her comments, clearly recognising the delicacy that remarks about Trump require.

“In this time, and I did it myself, I quoted Sir Winston Churchill and he has made some very timeless remarks,” she said, smirking again.

Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark, whose Cabinet Phil Goff served in, posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the revelations saying: This looks like a very thin excuse for sacking a highly respected former #NZ Foreign Minister from his post as High Commissioner to the UK".

“I have been at Munich Security Conference recently where many draw parallels between Munich 1938 & US actions now.”

It comes as New Zealand attempts to walk a careful line with the United States, which has begun applying significant tariffs against other countries, including Five Eyes partners like Canada.

Speaking earlier this week off the back of the clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he still viewed the US as “reliable”.

“We have a strong partnership with the US, there’s a lot of collaboration, there’s lots we can do together,” Luxon said.

Goff, a former Labour leader and Foreign Affairs Minister, started in the post in January 2023. He left Parliament in 2016 and was Auckland Mayor from November that year until 2022.

Just months into the role, Goff caused offence to Kīngi Tūheitia at an event for the New Zealand delegation in London, after forgetting to perform a karakia and telling the delegation that no one in the room had experienced a Coronation before.

Then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time it was “certainly regrettable”.

“It was a mistake. I think it is important, you know, in these sorts of events that we do acknowledge the Crown-Māori relationship, and Kīngi Tūheitia clearly has a relationship with the Crown over here – we should acknowledge that.”

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.