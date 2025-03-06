Labour reshuffle: Jan Tinetti loses education as Chris Hipkins reveals new economic team

New MPs Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and Reuben Davidson were given Māori economy and science, technology and creative economy respectively.

Tinetti lost education to Willow-Jean Prime, who had been a vocal member of Labour amid the Government’s approach to youth crime. Tinetti was given social investment and workplace relations and safety.

Willie Jackson, who had been open about considering leaving politics after the 2023 election, has taken on the meaty portfolio of social development, which had long sat with Labour deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni who was now the party’s Auckland issues spokeswoman.

Kieran McAnulty picked up the new portfolio of infrastructure and public investment, while passing local government onto Tangi Utikere.

“This experienced, united and formidable team is ready for Government. We will be working relentlessly over the next 18 months as we finalise policy and prepare to take back power in 2026,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins, giving his address hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, centred his speech around “jobs, health and homes”.

“Labour will not sell our pristine landscapes for a quick buck. We won’t lay off thousands of people, and cripple sectors for the sake of politics. We won’t sit idly by watching unemployment grow and families to suffer as a result.

“We have listened, and we know what New Zealanders want. Clear on our objectives, Labour will be ready to govern in 2026, with policy development well underway to ensure jobs, health and homes are attainable for all New Zealanders.”

He also used his speech to advocate for a more collaborative approach to governing, referencing the coalition’s decisions to reverse many of Labour’s policies.

“I am not going to stand here and ask you to give your support to the Labour Party just so we can put everything back in place - and start the merry-go-round again,” he said.

“And I can assure you we aren’t going to spend our first year back in government pausing, cancelling, and reviewing everything.

“No more throwing the baby out with the bathwater just to make a political point.”

Hipkins also described how a future Labour Government would look to move in the “same economic direction” as Australia, citing their “tax system that encourages investment in local businesses and new jobs, not just houses”.

