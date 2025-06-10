New Zealand has enjoyed a steady trade surplus with China as its largest trading partner and export market, with exports to China generating substantial income, tax revenue, and job opportunities for New Zealand.

At present, the bilateral FTA continues to yield enormous dividends. In the first quarter of 2025, bilateral trade in goods reached over $9.5b, a 12.5% increase year-on-year. Exports to China grew by 18.8%, with key sectors like dairy seeing strong double-digit gains.

Despite a shifting global landscape, China’s commitment to market openness remains steadfast, driven by its own developmental needs and as a solemn pledge to the world. The Chinese market – vast, stable, and still expanding – offers certainty and long-term prosperity for its partners, including New Zealand.

People-to-people links have long been a cornerstone of the enduring friendship between China and New Zealand. The first Chinese immigrants arrived in Aotearoa over 180 years ago, contributing their hard work and wisdom to New Zealand’s rich, multicultural society. During World War II, our nations stood together in the fight for peace and justice. The Chinese people will forever remember the support of Kiwi friends like Rewi Alley, Kathleen Hall, and James Bertram in resisting Japanese aggression.

Today, the relationship continues to thrive. China is now for New Zealand the largest source of international students, and one of the biggest sources of high-spending international tourists. At the same time, China’s visa-free entry policy has made it easier for New Zealanders to visit family and friends, conduct business, or simply go on a tour in China.

Dr Wang Xiaolong at the 2023 China Business Summit. Photo / Supplied

Collaboration in science and technology is another area of growth in our evolving partnership. Belt and Road joint laboratories have led to breakthroughs in biomedicine, kiwifruit research, and climate studies. Recently, jointly manned deep-sea dive expeditions to the Kermadec and Puysegur ocean trenches marked another milestone in our partnership.

Over the past five decades, China and New Zealand have set a fine example of win-win cooperation, overcoming differences in social systems, histories, and cultures. The key to our success lies in dialogue, collaboration, and mutual benefit. Though differences exist, the two sides agree that they do not define our relationship or hinder progress in our mutually respectful and mutually beneficial collaboration. In today’s turbulent world, where unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, both China and New Zealand remain committed to upholding international law, multilateralism, and free trade.

As we enter the second decade of the China-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we stand poised to elevate our relationship further. Here are some of the key areas for further collaboration:

Strengthening high-level engagements

The flourishing of our bilateral relationship owes much to the strategic stewardship of our leaders. In 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Premier Li Qiang visited New Zealand, while Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Winston Peters engaged in diplomatic exchanges.

These have led to important agreements in various fields. This year, China looks forward to further high-level engagements, including Prime Minister Luxon’s anticipated visit, which will further solidify our partnership and help chart the course for future cooperation in the interest of both countries and the wider world.

Enhancing economic and trade cooperation

Building on existing successes, China and New Zealand can leverage technology to unlock greater development potential. In artificial intelligence, for instance, China is committed to bridging the global AI divide. We welcome New Zealand’s participation in open-source AI research and application, and in the development of globally accepted standards for AI governance. Additionally, there are vast opportunities in new energy, infrastructure, and climate change response – areas vital for the long-term economic growth of both countries. For China, there is no limit to what we can do together with New Zealand for mutual benefit.

Expanding sectoral dialogue

It is essential to deepen dialogue across all sectors – trade, technology, education, and culture – to further mutual understanding and unleash new opportunities for cooperation. We should also facilitate two-way travel, fostering even greater people-to-people exchanges.

As a Māori proverb wisely states: Whāia te iti kahurangi ki te tuohu koe me he maunga teitei – “Aim for the highest cloud, so that even if you miss it, you will at least reach a lofty mountain.” Let us, together, continue to aim high and build an even brighter future for both China and New Zealand.