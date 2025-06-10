Advertisement
Opinion: China offers NZ certainty and long-term prosperity – Ambassador Wang Xiaolong

By Dr Wang Xiaolong
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru last year.

Dr Wang Xiaolong is China's Ambassador to New Zealand

THREE KEY FACTS

  • China and New Zealand established diplomatic ties more than five decades ago.
  • Bilateral trade surged from $8 billion before the 2008 China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to over $40b by 2022.
  • China sees potential for further collaboration through high-level engagements, enhanced economic cooperation and deepened dialogue across all sectors – trade, technology, education and culture.

Though geographically far apart, China and New Zealand share broad common interests. Since establishing diplomatic ties more than five decades ago, the two countries have worked towards a relationship based on mutual respect and mutual accommodation, focusing on cooperation that benefits both peoples. Guided by the spirit

