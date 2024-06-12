Live: Chinese Premier visits New Zealand - ‘Good friends feel close to each other, even when they are far apart’

Chinese Premier Li Qiang waves as he boards a plane to leave South Korea. Photo / AP

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has arrived in Wellington, kicking off the most significant visit to New Zealand from the Chinese government since 2017.

The visit is a tightly controlled affair, with even local media being granted limited access. Premier Li will be hosted at Government House in the afternoon, before heading to Premier House for dinner with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

In a statement released on landing in Wellington, Premier Li quoted an unnamed “classical Chinese poem”, which said, “good friends feel close to each other, even when they are far apart”.

The delicate balance between trade and security is on the agenda, with the two governments that New Zealand has had since the last visit of a Chinese Premier both taking a more hawkish stance on China.

Premier Li said he wished to extend “cordial greetings and wishes” to the Government and people of New Zealand.

The visit officially celebrates the tenth anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting New Zealand and launching a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Premier Li is celebrating the anniversary of that agreement and, in his statement, said he wished to “renew” the ties it forged.

“I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Luxon and other leaders of New Zealand and engaging extensively with people across the society. We can use the opportunity to have an in-depth discussion on bilateral relations and issues of shared interest, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and upgrade the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership,” Li said.

He said both sides should strengthen the relationship to “contribute more to world peace, stability, development and prosperity”.

China’s angst over the Aukus agreement, which New Zealand is currently exploring as a potential pillar 2 partner, will likely form part of the discussions.

The New Zealand Government’s official position is that the agreement is positive for regional security and stability. The Chinese side sees things the opposite way, arguing it is an aggressive, destabilising deal.

Luxon told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this week that the focus would be the economy, in part because that is also the focus of Premier Li in the Chinese system.

“He’s very much responsible for the economic agenda in China and he’s concerned because China is hitting headwinds,” Luxon said.

