‘Mature enough to have a conversation’: Immigration, population growth plan
Brown wanted the Government to develop an immigration and population growth plan for the city in consultation with residents.
“I believe Aucklanders are mature enough to have a conversation about population growth and the trade-offs that come with having a bigger city,” he said.
On tourism, Brown said Auckland was the gateway to New Zealand and “the obvious place to host major events that will attract more international visitors”.
Getting the most out of Auckland’s visitor economy would be helped by a visitor bed night levy, a bed tax, Brown said.
“I strongly urge the Government to reconsider a bed night levy, especially given it’s what Aucklanders want,” he said, referencing recent consultation feedback showing 60% of respondents supported the tax.
“A reciprocal visa policy with China would also help” get the most out of the tourism sector, he said.
Brown pointed out the current transit visa Chinese nationals needed to pass through Auckland was a significant hurdle preventing the “southern link” between Southeast Asia and Brazil.
“The issue needs to be resolved so airlines like China Eastern can provide this service linking those two huge economies together via Auckland, which will provide a huge jolt to our economy.”
On innovation, Brown spoke of getting “the incentives right so that more private investment flows in”.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.