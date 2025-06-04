US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating tensions with China's Xi Jinping and other trading partners. Photo / Getty Images
US President Donald Trump says it is “extremely hard” to reach a deal with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as he ramped up his global trade war by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
The comments on Wednesday and higher levies came as Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)ministers gathered to discuss the outlook for the world economy in light of the US hardball approach to trade that has rattled world markets.
Trump’s sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries have strained ties with trading partners and sparked a flurry of negotiations to avoid the duties.
The White House has suggested the President will speak to Xi this week, raising hopes they can soothe tensions and speed up a trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies.
His latest remarks came hours after his tolls on aluminium and steel were doubled from 25% to 50%, raising temperatures with various partners.
The Paris-based OECD, a 38-nation grouping of mostly developed countries, cut its global growth forecast on the back of Trump’s levies, as ministers of the group held a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trade, consumption and investment have been affected by the tariffs, OECD chief economist Alvaro Pereira earlier told AFP and warned that the US economy will suffer the most.
Appeals process
While some of Trump’s most sweeping levies face legal challenges, they have been allowed to remain in place for now as an appeals process takes place.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic are set to hold talks on the sidelines of the gathering, with the bloc seeking to stave off higher levies before the July 9 deadline.
With the latest US tolls on steel and aluminium kicking in, the European Union said it “strongly regrets” the decision to double the levies, cautioning that it “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution” with the US and warning it was ready to retaliate.
French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said: “We have to keep our cool and always show that the introduction of these tariffs is in no one’s interest.”
Canada, the largest supplier of the metals to the US, has called Trump’s tariffs “illegal and unjustified”.
After talks between British Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Greer on Tuesday, London said imports from Britain would remain at 25% for now. Both sides needed to work out duties and quotas in line with the terms of a recently signed trade pact.
“We’re pleased that as a result of our agreement with the US, UK steel will not be subject to these additional tariffs,” a British Government spokesperson said.