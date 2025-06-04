Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US-China trade deal unlikely as Donald Trump raises tariffs on metals

AFP
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating tensions with China's Xi Jinping and other trading partners. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, escalating tensions with China's Xi Jinping and other trading partners. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says it is “extremely hard” to reach a deal with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as he ramped up his global trade war by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The comments on Wednesday and higher levies came as Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World