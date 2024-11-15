Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Apec summit: China President tells Prime Minister Christopher Luxon he looks forward to working with NZ

Jason Walls
By
Political Editor – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon is in Peru, weather has affected many hoping to run in the Queenstown marathon today and Brian Tamaki prepares to hold a "Make New Zealand Great Again" rally.
  • Christopher Luxon is in Peru for Apec, attending the summit for the first time.
  • Ahead of the conference, Luxon said he was looking forward to the bilateral meeting where new areas of collaboration will be discussed.
  • But the Prime Minister has also warned he is not afraid to broach more controversial topics, such as China’s role in foreign interference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has “commended” the efforts of the New Zealand Government in its ongoing work to support the growth of the two countries’ relationship.

President Xi met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Peru this morning, in what was their first face-to-face meeting.

Flanked by a dozen officials, Xi spoke of the importance of continuing efforts to keep a strong relationship.

“Over the past decade, China/New Zealand relations have maintained a momentum of sound and steady growth which has greatly improved the wellbeing of our two peoples and should be all the more cherished,” he said, through a translator, ahead of their bilateral.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Mr Prime Minister, China is ready to work with your Government to create more firsts for our relationship.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru today. Photo / Pool
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru today. Photo / Pool

Luxon responded in kind, saying New Zealand places “great significance” on its relationship with China.

“It is a longstanding and important one and the links between our people, our businesspeople as well as our students and migrants has been a longstanding and successful one.

“I look forward to us continuing to build on our partnership and our friendship as a result.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ahead of the meeting, Luxon said it would be “very formal”, reflecting the fact New Zealand and China have a strong, enduting relationship that spans more than 50 years.

“We still see huge opportunities for us to collaborate in the areas of trade particularly around our primary industries but also around tourism or education, and other areas around renewables and climate change.”

However, he said he would not shy away from some of the more difficult topics: “We will talk about the regional interests that we have and some areas of concern. That includes the Taiwan Strait and North Korea.”

Luxon said issues around China’s involvement in global conflicts will also be raised — “particularly with what we’re seeing in regards to Russia, North Korea and Ukraine coming together in the way they have”.

Ahead of that meeting - in pre-prepared remarks - Xi said since taking office, Luxon and his ministers have supported continued co-operation between New Zealand and China.

“I commend your efforts,” he said, before telling Luxon and his officials he was looking forward to more new firsts.

“We will strive for continued growth of the China/New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership and make more contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity to our region and the world at large.”

Luxon spoke of the importance of the two countries’ two-way trade.


Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics