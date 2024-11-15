“Mr Prime Minister, China is ready to work with your Government to create more firsts for our relationship.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru today. Photo / Pool

Luxon responded in kind, saying New Zealand places “great significance” on its relationship with China.

“It is a longstanding and important one and the links between our people, our businesspeople as well as our students and migrants has been a longstanding and successful one.

“I look forward to us continuing to build on our partnership and our friendship as a result.”

Ahead of the meeting, Luxon said it would be “very formal”, reflecting the fact New Zealand and China have a strong, enduting relationship that spans more than 50 years.

“We still see huge opportunities for us to collaborate in the areas of trade particularly around our primary industries but also around tourism or education, and other areas around renewables and climate change.”

However, he said he would not shy away from some of the more difficult topics: “We will talk about the regional interests that we have and some areas of concern. That includes the Taiwan Strait and North Korea.”

Luxon said issues around China’s involvement in global conflicts will also be raised — “particularly with what we’re seeing in regards to Russia, North Korea and Ukraine coming together in the way they have”.

Ahead of that meeting - in pre-prepared remarks - Xi said since taking office, Luxon and his ministers have supported continued co-operation between New Zealand and China.

“I commend your efforts,” he said, before telling Luxon and his officials he was looking forward to more new firsts.

“We will strive for continued growth of the China/New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership and make more contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity to our region and the world at large.”

Luxon spoke of the importance of the two countries' two-way trade.




