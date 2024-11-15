- Christopher Luxon is in Peru for Apec, attending the summit for the first time.
- Ahead of the conference, Luxon said he was looking forward to the bilateral meeting where new areas of collaboration will be discussed.
- But the Prime Minister has also warned he is not afraid to broach more controversial topics, such as China’s role in foreign interference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has “commended” the efforts of the New Zealand Government in its ongoing work to support the growth of the two countries’ relationship.
President Xi met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Peru this morning, in what was their first face-to-face meeting.
Flanked by a dozen officials, Xi spoke of the importance of continuing efforts to keep a strong relationship.
“Over the past decade, China/New Zealand relations have maintained a momentum of sound and steady growth which has greatly improved the wellbeing of our two peoples and should be all the more cherished,” he said, through a translator, ahead of their bilateral.