Luxon said he might get a brief, informal “pull-aside” with Biden this weekend.

But his focus appears to be squarely on China.

All going to plan — Luxon and President Xi Jinping will meet for the first time this morning.

Luxon said it will be a “very formal” meeting, reflecting the fact New Zealand and China have a strong, long-standing relationship that spans more than 50 years.

“We still see huge opportunities for us to collaborate in the areas of trade particularly around our primary industries but also around tourism or education, and other areas around renewables and climate change.”

Those topics will almost certainly be on the pair’s bilateral agenda this morning as, according to Luxon, the two leaders look to further deepen the New Zealand/ China relationship.

That relationship received somewhat of a boon earlier this year, when Premier Li Qiang visited New Zealand.

“China is ready to be part of New Zealand’s endeavour to double the value of exports in next decade,” Li said during the trip.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Chris Luxon at a joint press conference in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That sentiment was echoed by Luxon at the time and now, he’s turning his Government’s focus further towards China.

“A big focus for us this year has been Australia, the Pacific South East Asia, and North East Asia.

“Next year, we’ll focus on India and China and we will continue some of the same rhythm as we’ve seen this year,” he said, adding that he will most likely be heading to Beijing in 2025.

Luxon has also indicated a trip to India is on the cards in 2025.

But a closer trade link to China is something Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokesman David Parker welcomes.

“They are our largest trading partner - they don’t impose tariffs against us and they’re not threatening to.”

But he’s also sounding a warning: “China does some things we disagree with”.

“They are a one-party Communist state, they suppress freedom of expression, they do some things in the Pacific that we don’t like and at times they interfere in other countries.”

Parker’s words appear not to be lost on Luxon, who acknowledges the fact New Zealand and China have very different political systems and histories.

“We [he and Xi] will talk about the regional interests that we have and some areas of concern. That includes the Taiwan Strait and North Korea.”

Luxon said issues around China’s involvement in global conflicts will also be raised — “particularly with what we’re seeing in regards to Russia, North Korea and Ukraine coming together in the way they have”.

He echoed a line used by former Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern, and Chris Hipkins — both of whom met with President Xi during their times in office.

“We [raise these issues] in public, and we do it in private — but we will raise them.”