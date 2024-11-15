Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is in Peru at Apec. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The Prime Minister plans to use his whirlwind trip to Apec as a springboard to focus his Government’s foreign policy agenda on the Eastern economic superpowers.
Christopher Luxon touched down in Peru yesterday, joining leaders from 21 other countries at the summit in Lima.
Much of the world’s focus will be on the United States, as outgoing President Joe Biden makes one of his last appearances at a major global summit. Questions remain over how Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric translates to White House foreign policy.
But speaking to the Herald, Luxon does not appear worried that New Zealand’s interests will suffer due to the administration change.
“New Zealand and US trade has been growing very well. Even in the absence of having a free trade agreement in the last year, [two-way trade] was up almost 18 percent.”
Luxon said it will be a “very formal” meeting, reflecting the fact New Zealand and China have a strong, long-standing relationship that spans more than 50 years.
“We still see huge opportunities for us to collaborate in the areas of trade particularly around our primary industries but also around tourism or education, and other areas around renewables and climate change.”
Those topics will almost certainly be on the pair’s bilateral agenda this morning as, according to Luxon, the two leaders look to further deepen the New Zealand/ China relationship.
That relationship received somewhat of a boon earlier this year, when Premier Li Qiang visited New Zealand.
“China is ready to be part of New Zealand’s endeavour to double the value of exports in next decade,” Li said during the trip.
That sentiment was echoed by Luxon at the time and now, he’s turning his Government’s focus further towards China.
“A big focus for us this year has been Australia, the Pacific South East Asia, and North East Asia.
“Next year, we’ll focus on India and China and we will continue some of the same rhythm as we’ve seen this year,” he said, adding that he will most likely be heading to Beijing in 2025.
Luxon has also indicated a trip to India is on the cards in 2025.
But a closer trade link to China is something Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokesman David Parker welcomes.
“They are our largest trading partner - they don’t impose tariffs against us and they’re not threatening to.”
But he’s also sounding a warning: “China does some things we disagree with”.
“They are a one-party Communist state, they suppress freedom of expression, they do some things in the Pacific that we don’t like and at times they interfere in other countries.”
Parker’s words appear not to be lost on Luxon, who acknowledges the fact New Zealand and China have very different political systems and histories.
“We [he and Xi] will talk about the regional interests that we have and some areas of concern. That includes the Taiwan Strait and North Korea.”
Luxon said issues around China’s involvement in global conflicts will also be raised — “particularly with what we’re seeing in regards to Russia, North Korea and Ukraine coming together in the way they have”.