New Zealand / Politics

Winston Peters on China, Cook Islands and why he is ruling out Chris Hipkins ‘permanently’

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Winston Peters has given Labour leader Chris Hipkins a clear message about possible post-election governing plans. Photo / Herald archive

  • Winston Peters has ruled out working with Chris Hipkins, the Labour Party leader, after the election.
  • The New Zealand First leader made a similar call prior to the last election.
  • Peters also said Cook Islands and New Zealand officials are talking following a diplomatic row.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters wants to make it very clear: he won’t be working with Labour after the election if the party is still led by Chris Hipkins.

Peters invited the Herald to his office last week as he neared the halfway point of this term.

During the

Save

