The airstrikes killed more than 400 Palestinians – mostly women and children – and were the deadliest bombardment of the territory since the 17-month war between Israel and Hamas began, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

At least six senior Hamas officials were killed in Tuesday’s strikes, the militant group said.

Israel also announced renewed ground operations in Gaza yesterday and issued what it called a “last warning” to residents of the territory to return hostages and remove Hamas from power.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the airstrikes because Hamas had refused Israeli demands to free half the remaining Hamas-captured hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire.

In local press, Israeli military sources had also talked about seeing an increase of Hamas activity to regroup their forces in recent days, the BBC reported.

The attack was “only the beginning”, and Israel would continue until it destroyed Hamas and freed all hostages held by the militant group, Netanyahu said.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump warned Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages or face death.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is 'critical for ending the incomprehensible human suffering', Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, aid groups say supplies are running out, two weeks after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and other goods to Gaza’s two million Palestinians.

The latest conflict began in 2023 after the October 7 Hamas-led assault that killed about 1200 people in Israel, and led to 251 more being abducted and taken into Gaza.

Israel’s subsequent military offensive has killed more than 61,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Government media office.

It’s also sparked a humanitarian crisis and led to ongoing international pressure for a ceasefire – including from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

In January, Israel and Hamas agreed to a multi-stage truce that included the exchange of hostages for more than 1000 Palestinian prisoners jailed by Israel.

Just over half the hostages have been released, and the bodies of around 40 more found or handed over.

Israel believes fewer than half of the 59 who remain missing are still alive, the New York Times reported.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.