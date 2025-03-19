Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters calls for a ceasefire after Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday.
The strikes killed more than 400 Palestinians, marking the deadliest bombardment since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began.
Airstrikes ordered because Hamas had refused Israeli demands to free half the remaining Hamas-captured hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
New Zealand is “deeply concerned” about renewed fighting in Gaza, with Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters calling on both sides to “reinstate the ceasefire and fully implement the terms of the deal”.
“A permanent end to the fighting needs to be found,” Peters said, after Israel launched a series of aerial bomb attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, ending the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began in January.
“New Zealand has consistently called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions in the region,” he said.
“This is critical for ending the incomprehensible human suffering over the past year and a half.”
The airstrikes killed more than 400 Palestinians – mostly women and children – and were the deadliest bombardment of the territory since the 17-month war between Israel and Hamas began, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
At least six senior Hamas officials were killed in Tuesday’s strikes, the militant group said.
Israel also announced renewed ground operations in Gaza yesterday and issued what it called a “last warning” to residents of the territory to return hostages and remove Hamas from power.
