I’m so glad I bothered to adjourn the debate to allow the Maori Party to be in the House for the Budget. Oh wait… Posted by Chris Bishop on Thursday 22 May 2025

On Tuesday, the House was scheduled to debate the Privileges Committee’s recommendations that Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer and MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke be suspended for their involvement in a haka last year that disrupted a vote process on the Treaty Principles Bill.

The committee recommended the co-leaders be suspended for 21 days and Maipi-Clarke for seven. Had the committee’s recommendations been agreed to on Tuesday, it could have had the effect of meaning the threesome could not participate in Thursday’s Budget debate.

The potential for the MPs to miss the Budget debate raised some concerns. Labour lead Chris Hipkins said the penalties could prevent them from participating in a key opportunity for the Opposition to express a lack of confidence in the Government. He even suggested an amendment to delay any suspension until after the Budget debate.

However, Bishop surprised the House by moving a motion for the debate to be adjourned to early June to allow Te Pāti Māori’s co-leaders to attend the Budget debate.

“The Government has come to the view that given the centrality of the Budget process to Parliament, it would be appropriate for Te Pāti Māori members who may or may not be suspended following the conclusion of the consideration of the substantive motion to participate in the Budget,” Bishop said.

“There is no more important role for Parliament than scrutinising and debating the Budget. It is a confidence motion, by definition, in the Government; the Government cannot govern without the approval of the Parliament. Constitutionally, it is right that they participate.”

But when it came to the Budget debate on Thursday afternoon, neither Waititi nor Ngarewa-Packer were present in the House as the Finance Minister delivered the Budget papers to each of the political parties represented in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaking about Budget 2025. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Laughs rang out from a number of National MPs as Willis placed copies down on the absent desks of the co-leaders.

While no one from Te Pāti Māori was initially present, three MPs – not including the co-leaders – did eventually turn up. MP Takuta Ferris went on to speak in the initial part of the debate on behalf of Te Pāti Māori.

Bishop told the Herald it was “very disappointing” that Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer “didn’t bother to show up for the Budget”.

“Sadly, it is a continuation of their contempt for Parliament. Their voters, and frankly all New Zealanders, deserve better.”

The Herald has contacted Te Pāti Māori asking why the co-leaders were not present, particularly in light of the decision to delay the Privileges Committee debate.

Ngarewa-Packer’s social media post said her party was focused on showing up “for our people” and she thought Ferris’ speech “was by far the best of the day”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi were not present for the debate. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to reporters, Ngarewa-Packer said her party was larger than just her and Waititi.

“Whether Rawiri is here or I am here, this party will still carry on. We have talent galore in our MPs, as [Ferris] just showed in his speech.”

In his speech, Ferris said no Budget had ever sufficiently delivered for Māori.

“Not in the light of the Māori history in this country, nor in the light of the Māori future in this country. No Budget has ever taken into account the Māori-Crown relationship. No Budget has ever recognised the contribution that Māori will make to the future of this country and to invest in the one million-plus Māori of today.”

