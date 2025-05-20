Parliament is preparing for a lengthy and tense debate over penalties handed to Te Pāti Māori for last year’s controversial haka in the House.
Political parties this morning have been locked in caucus discussions, planning how they will contribute to the House’s debate later today concerning the Privileges Committee recommending three Te Pāti Māori MPs be suspended for up to 21 days.
Talks of a compromise between Labour and National were “kiboshed” yesterday as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated his party would support the committee’s proposal, while Labour claims some National MPs are uncomfortable with the scale of the punishment.
It comes as Privileges Committee chairwoman Judith Collins demands evidence from Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who today claimed Collins - also Attorney-General - said the haka represented “uncivilised behaviour from Indigenous people”.
The House is set to debate the committee’s recommendation after Question Time this afternoon.
After weeks of deliberation and attempts to engage with Te Pāti Māori, the committee last week agreed by majority to recommend suspending co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer from the House for 21 days and MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke for seven days.
Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee last week said he would ensure all views and potential amendments relating to the recommendation would be extensively canvassed, given the punishment was seven times harsher than anything in Parliament’s history.
He also pointed out to the House amendments to the recommendation could be proposed, noting it was severe and unprecedented.
Luxon yesterday said National would stand by the committee’s recommendation, reiterating his view consequences were necessary given the haka broke the House’s rules.
Labour MP and shadow leader of the House Kieran McAnulty said he was surprised by Luxon’s commitment, citing his talks of possible compromises with his National counterpart Chris Bishop, who was Leader of the House.
“When you’re having a yarn and they say, ‘OK, we’ll take that back’, you expect that there’s going to be some discussions, but Luxon made it out like he was speaking on behalf of the caucus.”
McAnulty claimed National caucus members had told Labour MPs they were “uncomfortable” with the proposed length of the ban.
McAnulty refused to state which National MPs were talking, saying “no one likes a tattle-tale” and “I want them to keep telling us stuff”.
Bishop wouldn’t comment on his conversations with McAnulty but accepted the Government and Opposition parties were probably “too far apart” to reach a compromise.
He initially suggested National could be open to changing its position, saying the “door is always open” if Te Pāti Māori apologised.
Pressed on that, Bishop told reporters “let’s wait and see” but later conceded “probably things are now too late to be fair”.
“They’ve had six months to do it and they haven’t done it, but you never know.”
Bishop lamented how the week was supposed to be focused on the Budget, which would be unveiled on Thursday.
There had been concerns today’s debate, given the uncertainty about how long it could last, could disrupt the House debating the Budget but Finance Minister Nicola Willis yesterday said she believed the debate would progress as planned.
The haka, performed during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, involved the MPs advancing on seated Act MPs. Ngarewa-Packer appeared to make a gun symbol with her hand and direct it at Act leader David Seymour, however, she has disputed that characterisation.
Labour’s Willie Jackson questioned how the haka warranted such a punishment and dismissed concerns Act MPs had been intimidated.
“The Māoris jump up and do a haka and that’s the worse thing in the history of Parliament?
“That’s worse than the punch-up that [Trevor] Mallard had ... that’s worse than the c-word that happened the other day?
“I’m glad it was intimidating for the Act Party, I’m glad they felt intimidated because they intimidated the Māori nation and they are continuing with their disgraceful legislation.”