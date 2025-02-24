The visit comes after the Cook Islands Prime Minister’s recent trip to Beijing, where he signed multiple deals with China.
The one deal made public – a memorandum of understanding between Rarotonga and Beijing – promises investment in the “blue economy” and could include allowing Chinese construction of ports, wharves and the presence of ships in the Cook Islands.
Clark said she was concerned about the agreements that China had made with the Cook Islands.
“China clearly knew what it was doing in signing up to these agreements with the Cook Islands. I’m sure Winston Peters will be reminding Wang Yi of the status of the Cook Islands which has never opted for independence from New Zealand.”
Cook Islanders can obtain New Zealand citizenship and have a New Zealand passport, she said.
“This is not, you know, a normal independent country making these agreements and prima facie agreements where the Cooks sign up to support Chinese candidates who are running for international organisations with the Cooks as a member, giving access to the deep sea minerals, more work to be done on ports and wharf infrastructure,” she said.
“All of these and quite a lot more in these agreements are of concern.”
This was likely to be a point of some aggravation in the meeting, she said.
Peters needed to restate New Zealand’s relationship with the Cook Islands, she said.
“He’s also said it needs review and the reality is it’s 24 years since I went to the Cooks and signed the joint centenary declaration with the then Premier Dr Maoate on the relationship between New Zealand and the Cooks,” Clark said.
“But that is the relationship as it stands at the moment and there’s no question in my mind that the Cooks was out of court in signing this range of agreements with China behind New Zealand’s back.”
The pair are also likely to discuss the trio of Chinese warships conducting live-fire exercises off Australia with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister complaining that China gave insufficient warning the exercises would take place.
Clark said the three Chinese vessels were not “exactly an invading force” but it was obviously “a point of aggravation” for New Zealand.
“I suspect there’s a bit of tit for tat for Australia and New Zealand who cheerfully sail through the Taiwan Straits which China regards as its back yard in the past year or so.
“I think what should most certainly be taken exception to is the firing of live ammunition without notice, I think that’s over the top.”