Helen Clark has been appointed to the 12-member international group The Elders. Photo / Greg Bowker

Former prime minister Helen Clark has been admitted to a prestigious, select group of global leaders known as The Elders, who advocate for social justice, human rights, sustainability and peace.

The group was set up by Nelson Mandela in 2007 and comprises 12 members.

It is chaired by Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland and former United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

Announcing Clark’s admission to the group yesterday, Robinson said she brought an important perspective as a woman leader from the Asia-Pacific with a deep commitment to equality, peace, justice and global co-operation.

“Her leadership on pandemic issues will be greatly valued as Elders continue to develop our work on this existential threat.”

The group adds its authority to big issues of the day such as climate change, pandemics, nuclear weapons and various conflicts through advocacy and research.

The press statement announcing Clark’s appointment said the group was asking serving world leaders “to show a crisis mindset and take courageous action on existential threats such as the climate crisis, pandemics and nuclear weapons”.

“Throughout her career in politics and public life, Helen Clark has been a strong advocate for economic and social justice, gender equality and climate action.

“She continues to be a passionate defender of multilateralism and has played critical roles in support of nuclear disarmament, sustainable development and public health.”

Clark was prime minister for three terms from 1999 to 2008. She then served two terms as head of the UN Development Programme from 2009 to 2017 and stood for the role of UN secretary-general in 2016.

In 2020, she co-chaired a panel appointed by the World Health Organisation to look at the preparedness and response to the Covid pandemic. The other chair was Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, also one of The Elders. Clark also set up the Helen Clark Foundation to promote debate and research on big issues facing New Zealand.

She said it was an honour to join the distinguished group.

“I have admired their work for many years and worked with different Elders in different ways to advance the ideals of peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet that lie at the heart of Nelson Mandela’s mandate.

“I look forward to deepening these relationships, and our collective impact on the existential threats facing the world, in the months and years ahead.”

As well as Robinson and Clark, the other 10 members of The Elders are: