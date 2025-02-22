Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown speaks during a livestream on Facebook earlier this month. Photo / via video

The Cook Islands signed a five-year agreement with China for seabed mineral exploration and research.

Prime Minister Mark Brown was accused of not consulting New Zealand on the deal with China .

Foreign Minister Winston Peters called for a “reset” of the relationship with the Cook Islands.

The Cook Islands said on Saturday it has struck a five-year agreement with China to cooperate in exploring and researching the Pacific nation’s seabed mineral riches.

A copy of the deal showed it covers cooperation in “exploration and research of seabed mineral resources”. The Government said it did not involve any agreement to give an exploration or mining licence.

Cook Islands signed a Joint Action Plan for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with China last week, straining the relationship between New Zealand and the Pacific Island nation.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown was accused of “not properly consulting” New Zealand on the country’s deals with the superpower.