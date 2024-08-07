Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Nicola Willis warns many departments will get no extra money in 2025, confirms Māori language bonuses can stay

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis reading Budget 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis reading Budget 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has warned most Government departments not to expect cost pressure top-ups in next year’s Budget. Instead, they will need to fund the increased cost of operation by finding cuts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics