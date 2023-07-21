Voyager 2023 media awards

DoC paying bonus of up to $3500 a year for civil servants’ Māori language proficiency

Kate MacNamara
By
7 mins to read
Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has agreed to pay its staff a novel bonus of up to $3500 a year for Māori language skills, starting next year.

The decision comes as the department is facing

