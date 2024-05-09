OPINION

Welcome to the Politics Briefing. Finance Minister Nicola Willis did not sugar-coat it yesterday. It has been a grim six months for her, with every Treasury briefing on the economy delivering even more bad news.

“I’ve learned to dread what comes out of the forecasters’ mouths when they come into my office,” she confessed in her pre-Budget speech.

“Given this, I certainly don’t expect any windfalls before Budget day.”

The aim was to lower expectations about the May 30 Budget, and she succeeded.

Sounding rather Churchillian, however, she said it was darkest before the dawn.

In other words, there would be light at the end of the tunnel (the original quote is attributed to English theological Thomas Fuller in 1650 but Churchill is bound to have repeated it).

Eschewing comparisons with the Ruth Richardson era, Willis said it was not the time for an austerity Budget “of the sort suggested by a few commentators seemingly enthusiastic to see the mistakes of history repeated”.

Sounding more like Bill English, she said: “This is a time for care, discipline and restraint”.

She continued the dampening exercise when talking to reporters after the speech: “I think I owe it to people to be honest about [the economy] and not to pretend that on the 30th of May, I’m going to deliver a document that will solve everyone’s problems overnight and wipe every tear from every eye”.

There are three weeks to go before we get to see the Willis Way.

When the waiting is over on May 30, even if it is a Budget that no one celebrates, it should have a strong enough imprint and plan of the minister herself that it requires no comparison with others.

Sushi and sniping

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was not amused to be asked about "woke food" on the way to the House on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Seymour created his own distraction from his own good news Budget story this week on school lunches when he decided to call sushi and quinoa “woke food”.

And the Prime Minister was not amused when he was asked about it on the way to the House on Wednesday.

As for Winston Peters, he’s off again on a Pacific mission visiting Melanesian countries Papua New Guinea, the Solomons and Vanuatu, plus New Caledonia and Tuvalu.

Tuvalu, which has a population of 11,500 and recognises Taiwan, is quite the Pacific hot spot.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has been there this week to meet the newly elected PM, Feleti Teo, and confirm a controversial security pact signed by his predecessor allowing Australia to vet security deals it might develop with third parties - such as China.

Meanwhile, I have written a piece (see below) on a new book by Justice David Collins about the establishment of New Zealand’s criminal justice system and the clash of cultures that ensued with Māori.

It has echoes of some of the debates we are still having today. It’s full of historical detail and fascinating cases.

Quote unquote

“If you don’t get that sushi’s woke, then I don’t know how to wake you up” - David Seymour responds to questions about why free school lunches wouldn’t have what he calls “woke” food such as sushi and quinoa.

“I’d just say, given everything that’s going on in this country, do you think that is the most sensible question to be asking?” - Prime Minister Christopher Luxon responds to questions about whether there is such a thing as woke food.

Micro quiz

Trade Minister Todd McClay launched free trade negotiations with which country this week? (Answer below.)

Duncan Webb, Labour MP and hummus humourist. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Brickbat

Goes to Labour’s Duncan Webb for a poor attempt at humour on X after David Seymour announced the school lunch programme would be a no-frills option - no hummus or quinoa. Webb’s response: “Do you think [David Seymour] doesn’t like humus [sic] because it’s too close to [Hamas]?”

Bouquet

Goes to Labour’s Willie Jackson for being invited to take part in an Oxford Union debate on May 23 - on the motion that British museums are not very British. He will be speaking against the motion. If you get lost for words, Willie, just use your standby argument - tell the other side they’re: “Hopeless, useless and incompetent!”

Look out for Claire Trevett’s Politics column in the Weekend Herald on the politics of the energy crisis and a feature from me on Christopher Luxon and foreign affairs. Parliament is in recess next week before resuming on Tuesday, May 21 at 2pm.

Quiz answer: The United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates.

