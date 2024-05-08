Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Justice David Collins sets out clash of cultures in book on NZ early criminal justice system

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
Justice David Collins spent six years researching and writing his book on the early criminal justice system.

Justice David Collins spent six years researching and writing his book on the early criminal justice system.

Not long after the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, the issue of whether the justice system treated Māori and Pākehā equally fairly was debated as fiercely as it is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics