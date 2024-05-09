Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Police developing strategy to combat knife crime amid growing trend in UK, Australia

Adam Pearse
By
6 mins to read
Police are monitoring global trends of knife crime and considering how to address it in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Police are monitoring global trends of knife crime and considering how to address it in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Police are developing a strategy to combat knife crime amid concerns that increased levels of knife violence in Britain and Australia could soon reach our shores.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says he’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics