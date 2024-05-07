David Lange in action during the Oxford Union debate.

Willie Jackson will become the first Māori to speak at an Oxford University debate, following in the footsteps of Labour leader David Lange.

Jackson has been invited by the Oxford Union to debate the motion “This House believes British museums are not very British” on May 23.

“I am very honoured to have been asked to participate in such a prestigious debate,” Jackson, Labour’s Māori development spokesman, said.

Willie Jackson will follow in the footsteps of David Lange by debating at Oxford University in the UK. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Not since the famous debate by Lange, the former Prime Minister, has a member of Parliament been asked to debate at the Oxford Union. Other New Zealanders, such as the late Georgina Beyer and former Prime Ministers, have addressed the Oxford Union, but have not participated in an actual debate.

Jackson will be debating against Lord Vaizey of Didcot PC, the former Minister of Culture and Communications, and Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, the former Shadow Minister of Immigration. He will be joined by American author Gary Vikan, a former director of the Walters Art Museum, in opposition to the motion.

“I am proud and humbled to be the first Māori to debate at the Oxford Union and to continue my advocacy for the rights of Māori at one of the most prestigious debating societies in the world,” Jackson said.

Oxford University said it was looking forward to hosting the debate.

“The British Museum’s recent decision not to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece and merely ‘loan back’ the Ashante Gold have reopened the debate over the repatriation of museum inventories,” Oxford University said in a press release.

“This motion will explore whether these museums have a role to play in preserving these relics, giving millions the opportunity to learn about the shared history of humanity, or whether instead the UK has no right to artefacts taken from other cultures - especially those forcibly stolen.

“Speaking for the proposition will be Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, the former Labour Shadow Minister for Immigration and chair of the Afrikan Reparations APPG, alongside the Lord Vaizey of Didcot PC, the former Conservative Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries.

“On opposition will be Willie Jackson MP, a New Zealand Labour Party MP and spokesperson for Māori development who will become the first Māori to debate at the union, as well as Gary Vikan, an American author and the former director of the Walters Art Museum.”

Joseph Los’e joined is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for for Urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.