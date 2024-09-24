“I have spoken with the mayor and councillors about the potential sale of Wellington Airport shares, and I have shared my personal view that I can see how that would make sense for the Wellington City Council.”
But she said that was a matter for elected representatives who sit around the council table, and she has been clear she “wouldn’t enter the public debate” on this issue.
Despite this, she said she has shared her personal view “candidly with the mayor and with others”.
“It [WCC] has around $725m of insurance protection for assets with a replacement value of around $17 billion. Maximum probable loss is somewhere between $5b and $17b,” according to advice from Treasury officials, released under the Official Information Act.
That advice specifically cites the risk created by the council’s Wellington Airport shares.
“Wellington Airport’s value, for example, will deteriorate after a natural disaster – the same point at which WCC may wish to draw down on its balance sheet.”
It goes on to say it is for WCC’s judgement whether there are clear benefits accessible only through ownership of Wellington Airport to justify retaining such an asset.
In the “proposed talking points” section of the document, officials said: “You [Willis] may wish to use your political capital to support an initiative that reduces the risks to the Crown balance sheet.”
Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Willis said in this instance, she did not take Treasury’s advice in using her “political capital”.